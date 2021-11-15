Rumors Swirl That Audi Is Interested In McClaren - Could THIS The Outcome?

Our lazy Sunday was interrupted when Automotive News' sister site Automobilwoche published an article in which it claimed McLaren would be sold and split into two. According to the German magazine's report, the plan consisted of BMW buying the road car division, with Audi purchasing the motorsport branch to take control of the Formula 1 team. However, a BMW spokesperson was quick to refute that rumor in an interview with Bloomberg, while an Audi representative only said the Ingolstadt-based marque "routinely considers various ideas for cooperation" as part of its "strategic deliberations." There still could be some truth in the original reporting from Automobilwoche as Autocar claims Audi is buying the entire McLaren Group.



