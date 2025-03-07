Rumors Swirl That F1 Champion Max Verstappen May Be Moving To Mercedes

In February 2024, Toto Wolff's professional world was on the verge of collapsing. His star driver, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who had been instrumental in Mercedes' glory years, was set to join Ferrari for 2025 in a move that sent shockwaves across the sporting world.

It left Wolff in an unenviable position as to who could fill the hole left behind by Hamilton. There were several candidates linked to the seat, from Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas, to Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher.

One candidate briefly linked to the seat was Max Verstappen, but in the end, it was Antonelli who ultimately secured the drive for 2025.