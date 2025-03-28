Rumors Swirl That Tesla Germany Demands Doctor Diagnosis During Worker Sick Out

German workers enjoy some of the most robust protections of any country in the world. Tesla, an American company with a factory near Berlin, has seen protests and other disruptions in its German operations, and it’s now facing allegations that it withheld pay from sick workers and pressured them to disclose their private medical information. Zeit Online reported the story, noting that Tesla announced that it would withhold pay from sick workers. It found that the automaker notified employees of the change by email and said that Tesla also allegedly pressured workers to disclose their diagnoses and waive doctor-patient privacy. The company reportedly noted that the workers being asked these questions are subject to “Doubts about the submitted certificates of incapacity to work.”



