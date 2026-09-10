Rumors Swirl That Volkswagen May Have To Sell Ducati

Amid a flurry of cost-cutting measures, Volkswagen is reportedly considering getting rid of one of its niche performance marques. This time, it's Ducati that's being considered for liquidation, which would give both VW and Audi – the brand under which the Italian motorcycle manufacturer is nested – some financial breathing room. Like many other brands, Ducati has faced some financial challenges in the last few years, although the company did see profits in 2024 and 2025.

But given how aggressively Volkswagen is pursuing cost reduction, that may not be enough to keep ownership of the motorcycle manufacturer from changing hands – even if its Audi ownership casts a more enthusiastic light on vehicles like the Q5 SUV.



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