Rumours Swirl If Toyota Has Cancelled Road-Going Hypercar After Fuji Incident

Toyota created plenty of hype when it first showed off the GR Super Sport concept back in 2018. We even got a closer look at a newer prototype of the when Toyota took one out for a spin at the Circuit de la Sarthe late last year. Now, however, we're learning that the high-performance road car may have been canceled entirely, according to reports from Racer. The GR Super Sport became Toyota's road-going counterpart to its WEC Hypercar entry, despite initially predating the introduction of the Hypercar rules. Now, it appears the road car project may have been axed after a fire allegedly damaged a pre-production prototype in an incident at Fuji Speedway. Racer reported the news from an unspecified Japanese media source.



