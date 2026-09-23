Runaway Inflation And Sanctions Make Car Ownership Unaffordable In Iran

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:41 AM

Views : 644 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.aljazeera.com

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 Hossein, a 32-year-old marketing specialist based in Tehran, has been thinking of replacing his 13-year-old Iranian-made car with a newer model.

 
Even though he earns about four-and-a-half times the minimum wage after a recent pay rise – his salary is now close to 900 million rials (about $390 at the current exchange rate) – imported vehicles are not even remotely affordable for him.
 
Even finding a locally made car might be out of his budget, with an economic crisis gripping the country since the United States and Israel launched a surprise war on Iran on February 28 and later enacted a crippling siege and sanctions on the country.
 
“I’m losing hope of ever being able to buy a new domestic production car too, unless the country opens up and becomes a bit more normal again,” Hossein, who asked to keep his full name confidential for security reasons, told Al Jazeera.


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Runaway Inflation And Sanctions Make Car Ownership Unaffordable In Iran

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