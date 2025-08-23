Runnin’ Back To Saskatoon! Man STEALS BMW And Tries To Take It Over The Canadian Border to Disappear It.

On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended 33-year-old U.S. citizen Mokhtar Kazemi at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, after he allegedly attempted to exit the United States with a stolen 2023 BMW XM, valued at approximately $100,000. According to CBP officials, Kazemi arrived at the U.S. inspection area driving the luxury vehicle. During the inspection, officers utilized the National Crime Information Center database, which revealed that the BMW had been reported stolen in May from Baltimore, Maryland.



Kazemi was promptly taken into custody by CBP officers for further processing. Following the initial detainment, he was transferred to the custody of the New York State Police. Authorities have charged Kazemi with felony stolen vehicle offenses, and he now faces legal proceedings related to the incident. The Peace Bridge, a major border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, is frequently monitored for such illicit activities, underscoring CBP’s role in preventing the export of stolen goods. This case highlights the effectiveness of cross-agency collaboration and advanced database systems in identifying and intercepting stolen property at U.S. borders. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities determine whether additional charges or connections to other crimes may apply.



