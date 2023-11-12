Rural Californian Don't See Electric School Buses As Viable

California Governor Gavin Newsom has frequently mentioned his desire to see the region pivot to all-electric buses as quickly as possible. The Golden State already has a couple thousand on hand and leadership has issued a mandate that all newly purchased school buses need to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. However, the plan hasn’t gone over well with rural communities and some are starting to make a lot of noise.



According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, people living in California’s northern rural school districts don’t see EVs working as school buses. While the daily pickup routine might be sufficient in most cases, residents have noted that these vehicles have to double as transport for sports teams and field trips.





