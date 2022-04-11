Rush for EV Minerals Could Threaten The Ocean's Food Chain

The federal government is pledging billions of dollars for charging infrastructure, and manufacturers are continuously improving battery technology, but at what cost? The mining of nickel and cobalt is having a serious impact on the environment, causing mass species die-offs, and tearing local communities apart, just so that we can test 0-60 mph times in the new Tesla Model S . Now mass exploitation is heading to one of the planet's most sensitive and endangered parts: the ocean. The mining industry simply cannot keep up with the demand for the precious metals used in the manufacturing of EV batteries, but the sea may hold the answer to capitalists' insatiable needs. According to The Metals Company, the ocean floor between Hawaii and Mexico produces excellent yields in nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese. After only a 60-minute operation, the company claims it can mine 14 tonnes of metal-containing rocks at a depth of 150 meters.



Read Article