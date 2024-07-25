Russia Bans Toyota Chief And Other Business Leaders From Entering Country

Russia said Tuesday it will ban the entry of Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda and 12 other Japanese citizens, mainly business leaders, for an indefinite period in response to Japan's sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, prompting Tokyo to lodge a protest.

The entry ban targets individuals such as Rakuten Group Inc. Chairman and President Hiroshi Mikitani and Toray Industries Inc. President Mitsuo Ohya, according to Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The list also includes Akihiko Tanaka, president of the government-backed Japan International Cooperation Agency.