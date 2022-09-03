Russia Threatens To Nationalize Factories From Automakers That Are Idle

A senior member of Russia’s ruling party has proposed nationalizing the factories of companies that shut down operations in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been hit hard with sanctions, which has led a number of companies, including automakers, to stop exports to the country and a few companies to pause operations at their factories in Russia.



"United Russia proposes nationalizing production plants of the companies that announce their exit and the closure of production in Russia during the special [military] operation in Ukraine,” said Andrei Turchak, the secretary of the general council of Russia’s ruling party, according to Reuters. “We will take tough retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war.”