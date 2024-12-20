Russia To Begin Building It's Own EVs

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it may not have foreseen the backlash from its actions. Restrictive sanctions were soon placed on the country, and many international companies operating in Russia shut down their operations. Most Western automakers quickly fled, causing new car sales to plummet. However, Russia is working on what it hopes will be a solution. According to new reports, the government plans to invest up to $900 million into the development of a national car platform over the next three years. This new platform will be flexible enough to be used by a wide variety of vehicles, with a particular focus on hybrids and EVs.



