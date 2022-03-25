Russia To Decide Next Week If It Will Take Over Renault Plant For It's Own Use

Authorities in Russia will decide what the future holds for Renault’s factory in Moscow by the end of week, shortly after the French automaker announced that it was suspending operations at the site.

The factory operated by the French automaker produces the Renault Duster, Kaptur, Arkana, and Nissan Terrano and the Russian government has previously indicated that it could nationalize assets of foreign companies that leave the country.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade will discuss the prospects of developing the Renault Russia factory with the Moscow government,” the Kremlin said. “The joint solutions will be announced by the end of next week. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is in constant contact with Avtovaz and Renault Group management.”