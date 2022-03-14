Russian Automkaer Brembach UAZ Suspends US Operations, Refunds Deposit Holders Money

Many companies with ties to Russia are feeling the heat as the conflict in the Ukraine continues to disrupt lives and communities. It's creating a web of international financial complications aside from the invasion itself, and businesses in Russia, including those in the automotive industry, are finding it impossible to keep the lights on as restrictions tighten down. Last week, for instance, Russian automaker Lada stopped production due to sanctions that prevent the company from receiving supplies. Now American company Bremach, which represents Russian Ulyanovsky Avtomobilny Zavod (UAZ) off-roading vehicles in the U.S. market, has announced it is following suit. Not only is the importer halting sales, it's refunding all deposits for the SUV. On the Brembach USA site, the company has placed a can't-miss banner proclaiming its status: “For understandable reasons, all Bremach operations are suspended and vehicle deposit holders will be refunded."



