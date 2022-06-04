Russian Car Sales Collapse Due To Ukraine War

Russian car sales plunged last month as sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine battered the ruble and many global auto companies joined a boycott of the country, leaving buyers confronting sparse showrooms.

New vehicle sales fell 60 percent in March from the previous month at Rolf, Russia's largest dealership, according to Chief Executive Officer Svetlana Vinogradova. She forecasts that demand will fall by half this year to a level on par with Spain, which has one-third the population of Russia.