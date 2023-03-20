Russian Court Freezes Volkswagen's Assets In Country

A Russian court on Monday froze all Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) assets in Russia, in the latest obstacle to the German carmaker's year-long efforts to wind down its Russian operations.

Volkswagen, along with other foreign carmakers, suspended operations in Russia last year after western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Volkswagen has been trying to sell its Russian assets, including its flagship plant in the city of Kaluga, which has production capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year and has been furloughed since March 2022.