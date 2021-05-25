Russian Governors Line Up For Upcoming Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla may still be facing possible delays in Germany due to the wait for Gigafactory Berlin’s final approval, but the EV maker is already receiving a far more welcome landscape in Russia. This was hinted at by several Russian governors following Elon Musk’s recent comments. The Tesla CEO recently spoke at Russia’s New Knowledge Forum, where he discussed the company’s plans to enter the country. Musk noted that Tesla’s entry into Russia was imminent, and he reportedly remarked that the EV maker is also considering the country as the potential site of an upcoming facility. These comments promptly inspired a series of responses from numerous Russian officials, several of whom were intent on persuading Musk to set up a factory in their respective states.





