Russian Karting Champion Cancelled After Giving Nazi Salute On The Podium

A Russian junior karting champion was booted off his racing team and is being investigated by tournament organisers after he appeared to do a Nazi salute on the podium before laughing hysterically.

Artem Severiukhin, 15, beat his chest and raised an open palm after winning first place in an 11-15 race at the European Karting Championships in Portugal yesterday.

Severiukhin's team Ward Racing sacked the star kart pilot after tournament organisers the FIA launched an investigation into his 'unacceptable conduct'.