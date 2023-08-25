Russian Roulette? UAW Has Authorized A Strike Against GM If Talks Fail

The union this week is holding practice pickets with workers in Detroit and Louisville, Ky. The UAW has raised its weekly strike pay to $500 per member and has more than $825 million in its strike fund.

In 2019, the union struck GM for 40 days, causing production shutdowns that reverberated with dealers and suppliers caught in the crossfire.

Support for a strike was slightly higher than the 96 percent who agreed to let the union call one in 2019. The union needs the support of two-thirds of its members to call a strike.

Officials did not say how many of the UAW’s 146,000 members at the Detroit 3 voted.