Russians Find Chinese Cars Are Becoming Portable Coffins Freezing Occupants Inside

It’s difficult to engineer cars for edge cases, such as -35 degree Russian weather. The fact that most cars can keep trooping through these conditions makes them especially impressive. And the fact that many Chinese cars can’t, shows how far its auto industry has left to grow. The China Observer YouTube channel reports that Russia has consistently ranked first in Chinese automotive export shipments for years. But after invading Ukraine and being punished with extreme tariffs, even wealthy Russians may be unable to buy cars from anywhere else. As Chinese cars become ubiquitous, and the worst of the Russian winter sets in, drivers are discovering some serious problems, with some even nicknaming the cheap Chinese vehicles “portable coffins.”



