SAD. Former Rolls-Royce Head Of Design BRUTALLY Stabbed To Death In Germany..

The 74-year-old was found by police in the entrance area of his Herrsching am Ammersee, Bavaria, home after a man was said to have approached the home and stabbed him, Bild reported.



Police said: “The investigation suggests that this was a violent crime."



Ian's wife, Verena Kloos, was able to escape over a wall during the attack to the neighbour's house and called emergency services.



Cameron is a vintage car expert and was known to have kept a number of high value artefacts at his £3m mansion.



The power cable for surveillance cameras over the garages where the vehicles are kept was said to have been found cut.



The killer is said to have left the home and escaped on foot.



Police said there is no wider threat to the public and are using dogs and a helicopter to try and find the killer.

An official said: “If cables were actually cut there, that sounds like good preparation. But it is extremely rare that a burglar or a robber who prepares himself in this way then stabs and kills.”



Full article at link...





Read Article