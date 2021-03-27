SAD LOSS: #RIP Ryu Asada. The World Of Hot Wheels Fans Thanks You!

Ryu Asada was a Hot Wheels designer who worked at Mattel from 2004 to 2021 and oversaw the design of cars in the basic $1 mainline lineup as a Designer Project Lead. Born in Osaka, he pursued a degree at the Art Center College of Design after emigrating to the United States. After graduating, he initially began work as a designer for Matchbox from 2004 to 2012; he first designed for Hot Wheels in 2009 as a "guest designer", and would join the Hot Wheels design team three years later.



He passed away on 23 March 2021 at the age of 42 from cancer.













More examples of his work at the link. RIP RA :(





Read Article