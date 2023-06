SAE International announced today that it will standardize the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector. This important decision follows the switch from the SAE J1772 Combo (aka Combined Charging System - CCS1) charging standard in North America to NACS, announced by Ford, General Motors, Rivian and most recently Volvo, as well as a double-digit number of other companies (charging equipment manufacturers or networks), which we've kept track of here.



Read Article