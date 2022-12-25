SANTA, Say It ISN'T SO! Christmas Was CANCELLED For This Tesla EV Owner Because It WOULDN'T Charge In The Extreme Cold!

A Tesla owner in Virginia was forced to cancel his Christmas plans with his son after his electric vehicle failed to charge in the extreme cold gripping the country.

Domenick Nati, 44, told Business Insider how he plugged his Tesla S into a supercharger in Lynchburg on Friday as temperatures hovered below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
But as the hours went by, the percentage charge dipped as the temperature got lower, before the car stopped charging altogether.

He then tried again on Christmas Eve, but after a few hours of nothing happening, he decided to abandon his car at the lot and get a ride home.


