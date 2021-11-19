SAVAGE! MAMA SAID KNOCK YOU OUT! Even Elon's MOM IS Taking Shots At Biden's Incompetence And Brain Dead EV Speech!

Agent001 submitted on 11/19/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:17:22 AM
They're coming at Joe from all sides! You KNOW it's bad when MOM goes after you!Sigh https://t.co/jVPI9ZVzSc— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2021
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
