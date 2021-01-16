SAVED By The Bell. Beloved Actor Who Played SCREECH Getting Lots Of NASCAR LOVE During Difficult Time.

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond's suspicion is now a scary reality -- he has stage 4 cancer, and has already started treatment to fight it.



According to the actor's rep ... Diamond has cancer throughout his body, he's currently getting his first round of chemotherapy. We're told he first discovered a lump in his throat, which led to the diagnosis.



Dustin Diamond's got some pretty cool friends ... 'cause when one of them wanted to wish him well in his recovery from cancer the friend said screw Hallmark ... opting instead to plaster the message on NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki's car.



Dan Block, the president of Insurance King, is honoring his close friend and the "Saved by the Bell" star by giving Bilicki's car a new wrap that'll pay homage to the classic TV show while wishing Dustin get well soon.



Let's all send Dustin a warm Auto Spies get well also.









