After only 3 years on the market, Ford is dropping the diesel version of the F-150. Its specs, on paper, are bettered in a number of categories by the automaker’s 3.5L turbo V6, especially towing capacity and price. So, we’re guessing the gas version was much more popular with customers and left little reason to keep investing in the diesel. As of this Friday, you’ll no longer be able to order a diesel F-150 from the dealer.