SAY WHAT? Acura Says Once It Establishes Itself As A Performance Leader It Will Move To EVs

While many brands are shifting toward an all-electric future, and Honda has already proven it can produce green-friendly cars, Acura seems to be at a standstill. Acura Brand Officer Jon Ikeda says the automaker's electric car delay is due to the fact that it must first re-establish its brand as a performance leader. Automotive News recently interviewed Ikeda, who talked about where Acura is today, how it got here, and what's in store. Ikeda reflected on the brand's first 20 years of notable success, the struggles that started in 2008, and why it's moving forward in a different way than its parent company (Honda), as well as many of its peers.



