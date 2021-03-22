SAY WHAT? Biden Wants Canada To Strip Mine Cobalt To Protect EV Production After Banning Keystone Pipeline For Environmental Reasons

The Biden administration is looking for ways to make a battery supply that is as regional as possible. And to do so, it’s looking to Canada.

In a closed-door meeting last Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce spoke to battery manufacturers to discuss ways to boost Canadian production of materials used in the production of electric vehicles.



An unnamed source told Reuters that, even though the EV-supporting administration did not indicate more financial incentives for new mines, it stressed the importance of building a US-Canada EV supply chain.