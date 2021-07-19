SAY WHAT? Cannes Film Festival Award Winner Is A Movie About A Car Getting A Woman Pregnant

To say that I don’t understand much of modern art would be an understatement, but even the most educated of art critics are divided about Julia Ducournau’s Titane, a French film about a woman who has sex with and becomes impregnated by... a car. And it just won the Palme d’Or, the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize.

The film follows a young woman who survives a car crash as a child, which completely alters her relationship to cars into adulthood. When she walks out of the hospital after undergoing brain surgery, she ignores her family and walks up to their car, which she hugs and kisses instead. The protagonist, Alexia, is a dancer in a sleazy underground car scene.



