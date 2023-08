SAY WHAT? DIESEL'S Making A COMEBACK In Germany In 2023?!

What's going on over in Germany in 2023? Diesel's are BACK?







Diesel comeback?



Figures doing the rounds of German language @MercedesBenz forums suggest it sold more diesels than petrol and electric cars in Germany in H1 '23.



73,291 - 44% diesel

72,810 - 44% petrol

20,613 - 12% electric@auto_schmidt might have some perspective. pic.twitter.com/2vRYI0F0z4 — Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 18, 2023