SAY WHAT? Ford Mustang Mach-E Replacement Battery Costs MORE Than The CAR in Canada?

In Canada the Ford Mustang Mach-E has a base MSRP of $51,495. That will get you the Select variant, which comes with a 397km (247 mile) range from the 68kWh battery pack.



If you are unfortunate enough that you have to pay out of pocket for a new battery, be prepared to pay more than the original cost of the car for the replacement.



And that’s before factoring in labour costs.



According to a photo of internal dealer pricing shared on Reddit, a Mach-E battery has a “list” cost of $54,685.80. Unfortunately the price the dealer pays has been removed from the image.







The likely explanation for the high price is that Ford is attempting to discourage third-parties from purchasing battery packs. The automaker has severely underestimated demand for their EV offerings, delaying new models to increase production of the Mach-E.



Any battery pack sold is one less car they can sell, so they price it at around the same amount as the car to minimize their losses.





