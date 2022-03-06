SAY WHAT? GM CEO Mary Barra Believes The Biden Hype And Thinks She Is Leading The EV Revolution

Agent009 submitted on 6/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:01 AM

Views : 478 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.barrons.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Late in 2021, General Motors GM CEO Mary Barra got caught up in a Twitter storm that wasn’t of her own making.

“You changed the whole story, Mary,” said President Joe Biden in a November speech. “You did, Mary. You electrified the entire automobile industry. I’m serious. You led.”  

The claim attracted attention, and a brief flood of unfavorable Twitter commentary directed at GM’s leadership, considering Texas-based Tesla TSLA (ticker: TSLA) is the largest maker of all-battery electric vehicles on the planet and deserves a lot of credit for turning the car business toward EVs.



Read Article


SAY WHAT? GM CEO Mary Barra Believes The Biden Hype And Thinks She Is Leading The EV Revolution

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)