SAYONARA! How Was YOUR Day Honey? I CRASHED The FIRST McLaren Speedtail At The Track!

How NOT to start YOUR day.
McLaren Speedtail Crash at Fuji International Raceway in Japan. This is the first Speedtail to crash and was chassis #023, 1 of 3 in Japan, which were all painted white.
