SAYONARA! How Was YOUR Day Honey? I CRASHED The FIRST McLaren Speedtail At The Track!

Agent001 submitted on 11/8/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:28:16 PM

0 user comments | Views : 578 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

How NOT to start YOUR day.



McLaren Speedtail Crash at Fuji International Raceway in Japan.

This is the first Speedtail to crash and was chassis #023, 1 of 3 in Japan, which were all painted white.




SAYONARA! How Was YOUR Day Honey? I CRASHED The FIRST McLaren Speedtail At The Track!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]