SCAR OF THE YEAR? Chevrolet Issues STOP-SALE On Blazer EV Due To MULTIPLE Software Issues And STRANDED Customers. We ASSURE YOU, This WON'T End Pretty For GM.

"According to Scott Bell, vice president of global Chevrolet, a limited number of customers have faced software-related quality issues with their Blazer EV. Our utmost priority is customer satisfaction, and to ensure this, we have decided to temporarily halt new deliveries."



Chevy will reach out to Blazer EV owners to facilitate a software update at authorized dealerships, aiming to address these concerns.



This summer saw the launch of the Blazer EV featuring an all-wheel-drive RS trim, starting at $60,215 inclusive of shipping. Following this, a 2LT AWD version priced at $56,715 will be introduced before the arrival of the base model, a front-wheel-drive 2LT, slated for 2024. The pricing for the base trim is yet to be disclosed.



The decision to halt sales comes shortly after Edmunds reported experiencing 23 distinct issues with their Blazer EV, which they purchased for their long-term fleet less than two months ago. Edmunds mentioned that the vehicle had spent several weeks at a dealership to address "the single longest list of major faults we at Edmunds have ever seen on a new car."



A recent article from InsideEVs recounted an incident where a malfunctioning Blazer EV left the writer stranded just a day into their weeklong test."



