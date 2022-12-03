SEAN PENN DOESN'T Drive ELECTRIC? Say WHAT? But He DID Get Pulled Over In THIS Muscle Car Wearing A Bully Bar And A MASK!

Sean Penn was spotted getting pulled over by a sheriff while driving through Malibu in a customized car this week. The 61-year-old was cited by the officer after driving along the Pacific Coast Highway, though it was unclear if he was handed a speeding ticket. Penn's representatives have been contacted for comment by DailyMail.com. Penn recently returned to America after escaping Ukraine. He had been filming a VICE documentary up through the first days of the Russian invasion. He customized his charcoal-colored car with a bull-bar that resembles those used on police cars. The Fast Times At Ridgemont High star kept his mask on while speaking with the law enforcement officer, though the sheriff was mask-free. "Sean Penn was pulled over by a sheriff while driving through Malibu this week." Penn had to abandon a different car in Ukraine and flee to Poland on foot as refugees poured out of the war-torn country last week. Penn wrote on Twitter that he had to do this. "The Oscar winner said he and his film crew left their vehicle and walked, after seeing the thousands of Ukrainian residents fleeing for safety." Sean tweeted last week that cars were filled with women and children, with their only valuable being the vehicle they were traveling in. 61-year-old recently returned to America after escaping Ukraine, where he was filming a VICE documentary up through the first days of the Russian invasion. "Details: The Fast Times At Ridgemont High star kept his mask on while speaking with the law enforcement officer, though the sheriff was not masked." Penn had to abandon a different car in Ukraine and flee to Poland on foot as refugees poured out of the war-torn country. He wrote on Twitter that he had "escaped." Sean shared a picture of himself and two colleagues walking miles to the Polish border after abandoning their car on the side of the road. Most of the cars in this photo carry women and children only, most without any sign of luggage, and their only possession of value is the car.



Are you surprised he doesn't drive an EV?











