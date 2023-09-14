SEC Records Reveal That More Than Half Of VinFast Sales So Far Have Been To Itself

The majority of the 11,300 electric vehicles sold by VinFast in the first half of 2023 were bought up by a taxi company that is owned by VinGroup, the same corporation that controls the automaker, filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have revealed.

More than 7,000 of the vehicles that VinFast sold in the first six months of 2023 were purchased by Green and Smart Mobility, a Vietnamese taxi company. All three companies are controlled by Pham Nhat Vuong, VinGroup’s former chairman.