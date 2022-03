So long as Elon Musk uses his Twitter to disclose information to shareholders regarding his electric vehicle company, Tesla, the Tweets are free to be examined in a government investigation, the SEC said to a judge Tuesday.

Despite Musk’s requests to throw out a 2018 decree between the SEC and Tesla, which required his Twitter account to be monitored by the agency, the SEC said the nature of the account makes it relevant to protect investors from potential danger.