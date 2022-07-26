SEC Wants To Go After Tesla AGAIN For Tweets - Shouldnt They Just GROW UP And Move On?

Tesla Inc has increased its capital spending plan by $1 billion, the electric automaker said in a regulatory filing on Monday that also disclosed a second subpoena related to Chief Executive Elon Musk's go-private tweets in 2018. The company now expects to spend between $6 billion and $8 billion this year and each of the next two years, up from its previous expenditure plan of $5 billion-$7 billion, as it looks to ramp up production at its new facilities in Texas and Berlin.



Meanwhile, the latest subpoena by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 13, has sought information about compliance with Musk's settlement with the regulator in 2018.



