SEDAN SURVIVORS: Name the Four-Door You’d Buy TODAY. Which One Gets Your Cash Before the Ball Drops?

We all know the game: if you HAD to sign the papers before December 31, 2025, on a brand-new four-door sedan that stickers under $75,000 (no more, no excuses), which one are you pulling the trigger on and why?

No “I’d wait,” no “I only buy used,” no “sedans are dead” cop-outs; pretend the boss/spouse/kid just handed you a firm $75k ceiling and said “go get us a nice sedan before the ball drops.” All brands, all countries, all powertrains are fair game as long as it’s in showrooms right now and the window sticker doesn’t creep past 75 grand loaded.



And because we had fun with it last time: bonus points if you’re willing to buy a brand you’ve personally never owned before. Are you finally jumping to Genesis money-no-object money? Sticking with the Germans even though you’ve been burned twice? Going full contrarian with a Lucid Air Pure? Ready to admit the new Accord Touring 2.0T is all the car anyone actually needs? Or is there still a Korean-sedan hater in the room who’d rather pay BMW tax?



Real-world pricing counts (we know what actually happens on the hood before year-end), so factor in the discounts, tax-credit games, or whatever unicorn deal you think is realistic in the next five weeks.

Drop your pick, trim, realistic OTD price, and most importantly the WHY. Convince the rest of us.

Clock’s ticking… what’s your under-75k sedan of 2025?



