SELF DRIVING WARS! WAYMO Vs. TESLA Video Review! WHICH Do YOU Trust MORE?

In a comparative test of self-driving technology, both Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Waymo completed an identical route without any human interventions. However, the driving experiences were markedly different. The Tesla, equipped with FSD, navigated the route in just 15 minutes and 40 seconds, reflecting a more direct and efficient path with fewer hesitations. This efficiency could be attributed to Tesla's approach, which relies heavily on vision-based systems and real-time data from its large fleet, potentially leading to more human-like driving patterns. In contrast, Waymo's journey took significantly longer, at 43 minutes. This extended duration might be due to Waymo's cautious driving style, which prioritizes safety through pre-mapped routes and extensive sensor use, including LiDAR. While Waymo's approach ensures safety, it sometimes results in longer travel times as it avoids areas not thoroughly mapped or situations it deems risky, showcasing a different strategy in autonomous driving technology. This comparison highlights the trade-offs between speed and safety in the ongoing evolution of autonomous vehicles.







Tesla FSD 13.2 vs Waymo!



I had FSD and Waymo do the same drive — same start point, same end point. Both arrived with 0 interventions but the Tesla had fewer awkward moments and arrived in 15m40s while the Waymo took 43 minutes — nearly 3x longer. pic.twitter.com/FQG5OSomTL — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 5, 2024



