SEMA 2021: First Photos From The Ford Booth One Day Before Opening...

Agent001 submitted on 11/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:29:33 PM
Views : 418 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
They were big in the 70's. Is it time to bring back white wheels for trucks back into the mainstream?Good gravy I love this thing! It’s the future of small street trucks. Ford Maverick by Tucci Hot Rods. ??#FordMaverick #FordSEMA pic.twitter.com/c1K3efMDue— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) November 2, 2021
Good gravy I love this thing! It’s the future of small street trucks. Ford Maverick by Tucci Hot Rods. ??#FordMaverick #FordSEMA pic.twitter.com/c1K3efMDue— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) November 2, 2021
Good gravy I love this thing! It’s the future of small street trucks. Ford Maverick by Tucci Hot Rods. ??#FordMaverick #FordSEMA pic.twitter.com/c1K3efMDue
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news