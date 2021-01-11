SEMA 2021: First Photos From The Ford Booth One Day Before Opening...

They were big in the 70's. Is it time to bring back white wheels for trucks back into the mainstream?













Good gravy I love this thing! It’s the future of small street trucks. Ford Maverick by Tucci Hot Rods. ??#FordMaverick #FordSEMA pic.twitter.com/c1K3efMDue — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) November 2, 2021



