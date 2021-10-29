SEMA 2021: Ford Shows The Goods In Vegas. WHICH Is Your FAVORITE Concept?

A fresh new lineup of Ford trucks and SUVs – including the all-new Maverick pickup and all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV – is creating new opportunities for customers to imagine, build and show off personalized versions of their new rides with Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories.



More than 40 unique Ford project vehicles created in collaboration with some of the automotive aftermarket’s leading customizers are headed to this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas to bring those visions to life.



“We designed Ford vehicles to be easier to customize, with installation points and aftermarket accessories engineered from the start of the design process,” said Eric Cin, Ford global director, vehicle personalization, accessories and licensing. “We work actively with the aftermarket to share our product designs so customers can personalize and put the finishing touches on their vehicle to make it all their own.”



Ford Performance Parts and Ford Accessories components can be seen across examples of the following vehicles:



F-Series, long the mainstay in Ford parts and accessories offerings, returns with some of the most radical builds and innovative designs in recent years. Trucks range from F-150-based desert runners and haulers, to F-150 and Super Duty® builds



The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup – the highly anticipated Built Ford Tough compact pickup – makes its SEMA debut with three custom builds leveraging its ingenious customization and storage solutions while demonstrating the catalog of more than 160 Ford Licensed Accessories, Genuine Ford Parts and Ford Performance Parts items offered at launch



Ford Ranger pickup gets the rock star treatment with an extreme off-road build based on the rugged midsize pickup



Bronco™ and Bronco Sport SUV will flex their off-road muscle with six custom builds, plus a nomination for SEMA 4x4 SUV of the Year. Results of the SEMA member vote will be announced on Monday, Nov. 1.

The Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept vehicle unveiled at Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia, earlier this month will also be on display. The one-off model is based on the new 2022 Expedition Timberline series, the most off-road-capable Expedition ever.



For the first time, stablemates Mustang and Mustang Mach-E are SEMA-bound with a unique mix of five custom builds, including a Shelby® Mustang Mach-E concept and a yin-yang combo from the ever-competitive brothers of California customization, Neil and Gene Tjin.



Ford taps new e-commerce site and products to grow accessories business



This past year has seen a number of new opportunities and accessories from the Ford parts teams. First among them is the launch of the revamped e-commerce site for Ford Licensed Accessories, Genuine Ford Parts and Ford Performance Parts – all converging at accessories.ford.com. There, Ford fans can buy everything online from a 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 engine to a Yakima pop-up rooftop tent, and just about anything in between, and have it shipped to their home.



The accessories business is growing at Ford dealers as well, thanks in part to the number of new Ford vehicles coming to market. The newest addition is the compact Maverick pickup that went on sale this month with its own catalog of more than 160 new Ford parts and accessories. Ford Licensed Accessories add-ons from popular brands like RIGID®, Yakima®, Thule® and FOX® are now available for Maverick pickup customers to roll in at purchase or to customize their trucks down the road. For the first time, a truck cap is available from Ford dealers at launch with a SnugTop® offering for the Maverick pickup.





D.R.A.G.G. Maverick Pickup



An innovative afterschool program – a collaboration between Oxnard Union High School and the police department of Oxnard, California – is bringing a unique beach rescue concept truck based on the Maverick pickup to SEMA this year.



Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti (DRAGG) puts police, industry professionals and at-risk youth into a program encouraging a career path in the auto industry. The result of this collaborative program is the SEMA D.R.A.G.G. Maverick, kitted out with a Ford Licensed Accessories topper with toolbox swing cases, roof rack and crossbars.



The compact pickup also features a watersports carrier, fender flares, Neosupreme front seat covers from Cover King, sunshade and off-road cube lights.





Air Design† Maverick



Air Design USA will have a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat SuperCrew® FX4® Off-Road Package at SEMA featuring 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine and all the style and hardware to blend right in with the California lifestyle.



This year’s must-have truck is fitted with Air Design USA fender flares, door moldings and tailgate appliqué styling package. Performance upgrades include a cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips, 1.5-inch lift kit, plus 18-inch wheels wearing 31-inch all-terrain tires.



Added utility comes via a bed cap. The cabin benefits from Ford Licensed Accessories all-weather floor mats, a roadside assistance kit, rear under-seat storage bins and a portable refrigerator.





Tucci Maverick



A Maverick all about tarmac performance inspired by race cars of generations past is coming to SEMA courtesy of Tucci Hot Rods.



Starting with an XLT series Ford Maverick pickup with 2.0-liter EcoBoost power and all-wheel drive, the truck gets widened, muscular fender arches with Tucci-made 3D-printed fender flares and a 3D-printed front lip, while a rally-inspired 3D-printed spoiler brings significant style. Added performance comes from coil-over shocks, custom Borla cat-back exhaust with dual carbon fiber tips, and meaty tires on custom wheels with a retro feel.



This Tucci truck wears Ford Licensed Accessories hard rollup bed cover, spray-in bedliner and tailgate spoiler. The cabin sports a Ford Licensed Accessories F200 IR dashcam, Ford Accessories windshield sunshade, four RECARO® Sportster seats, racing harnesses and custom-painted trim accents. Everything comes together for an aggressive look on a platform that’s ripe for customization.





Attitude Performance Outside Magazine Ranger Tremor®



Designed in cooperation with Outside Magazine, the mission of this 2022 Ford Ranger pickup matches that of the enthusiast publication – to inspire participation in the great outdoors and support adventure travel and sports.



Starting with a Ranger Tremor, the truck features a six-inch suspension lift, Ford Performance Parts front bumper, sport exhaust, and lighting by RIGID Industries. The outdoor lifestyle is supported by a Ford Licensed Accessories bed rack by Yakima and a Thule Tepui rooftop tent. Going off-grid is easier than ever with a Watergen atmospheric water generation system that pulls potable water straight from humidity in the air.

The cabin is finished with custom Outside Magazine-inspired Katzkin® leather seating surfaces, while the truck wears a two-tone Cactus Gray and Carbonized Gray paint job.





Skyjacker® Ranger



Just how far can a 2021 Ford Ranger pickup travel off the beaten path?

This Ranger Extreme Off Road by Skyjacker aims to answer that very question. The truck features a Skyjacker Suspension six-inch lift, plus front and rear off-road bumpers, a WARN® winch and rock slider side steps.



Ford Performance Parts was tapped to provide RIGID Industries A-pillar lighting, a rooftop off-road lightbar, EcoBoost® engine Power Pack performance calibration, cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips, and differential cover for the ultimate in off-road gear.





Hellwig F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid



This Hellwig double-duty concept truck is built to provide everything needed to get work done, then to transition seamlessly into the ultimate tool for reaching remote locations for the purpose of relaxation and recreation.



Based on the 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew with available 3.5-liter full PowerBoost™ hybrid V6 engine and FX4 off-road package, it all starts with Hellwig Products sway bars front and rear, Pro Series steel helper springs and a suspension kit. Hardware upgrades include a Ford Performance rear differential cover, custom Borla cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips, plus 35-inch tires on 17-inch wheels. This do-it-all F-150 features a portable Ford Performance air compressor kit and underbody rock light kit, Ford Licensed Accessories body armor rocker panel protection, winch, off-road front and rear bumpers and rock sliders, topper and fender flares.



A wide variety of spotlights and floodlights keep the dark of night at bay, while a refrigerator, extendable 270-degree awning and 10-gallon shower provide all the creature comforts for the ultimate in relaxation and recreation. Inside is a Ford Performance Parts off-road recovery kit by WARN Industries, Ford Licensed Accessories all-weather floor mats, vehicle safe by Console Vault® and Katzkin custom leather.





BTR F-150 Tremor



Designed and built to be the ultimate camping vehicle, this BTR Edition Ford F-150 Tremor is loaded with everything needed for epic adventures far off the beaten path.



With its Ford Licensed Accessories Yakima roof rack and rooftop tent, built-in shower, pull-out kitchen with running water, and hitch-mounted bike rack, this tricked-out F-150 Tremor makes for a complete camper.

The truck takes full advantage of its built-in Pro Power Onboard generator, a must-have feature, a portable Ford Performance Parts refrigerator/freezer, plus a projector setup in the rear for nighttime entertainment.





Hypertech F-150 Hybrid Lariat



With the class-exclusive§ F-150 featuring Pro Power Onboard generator offering lots of opportunities for customization to perfectly fit an owner’s lifestyle, Hypertech has created the ultimate outdoorsman’s dream.

This F-150 is kitted out with a custom-built sliding rail system that houses an electric grill, refrigerator/freezer, sink, ice machine, washer/dryer, and other accessories all running off of 7.2 kilowatts of available onboard power.



The truck also features a Ford Performance Parts air compressor, off-road lighting, cat-back exhaust, off-road bumpers, upgraded wheels and tires, and a Ford Licensed Accessories bed cap with lockable storage by Leer.





Addictive Desert Designs F-150 Raptor



What’s better than the must-have 2022 F-150 Raptor SuperCrew with 2.0 kilowatts of Pro Power Onboard††? An even more hardcore 2022 F-150 Raptor SuperCrew by Addictive Desert Designs is.



In addition to custom graphics and a sweet wheel and tire setup, Addictive Desert Designs has added its own off-road front and rear bumpers, bed-mounted tire rack, rock slider steps, plus a chase rack.

This F-150 Raptor also gets RIGID Industries lighting and custom body graphics.





Advanced Accessory Concepts F-250 Super Duty Tremor



Advanced Accessory Concepts takes the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor to the next level by creating an off-road Tremor. The 7.3-liter V8 is well accompanied by a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips by Borla®.



Running gear includes Ford Performance Parts locking hubs by WARN Industries, coil-over suspension system, upgraded front and rear sway bars, 17-inch wheels and 37-inch tires. The truck has a Ford Performance Tremor winch kit by WARN Industries mounted to an upgraded off-road bumper, heavy-duty shackles by WARN Industries, a portable air compressor kit by ARB, plus Ford Licensed Accessories rocker panel protection, high-mounted work light, RIGID Industries exterior lighting and cargo management system.

Inside, Ford Accessories items include all-weather floor mats, vehicle safe by Console Vault, seat covers by Covercraft®, portable fridge/freezer by Indel B, Trigger Controller Six Shooter power distribution system, 12-volt interior switch mount and PowerBass USA® stereo system.





MAD Industries F-450 Super Duty Platinum



Lifestyle, fashion and design all merge with performance in this 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Crew Cab equipped with four-wheel drive and a 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke® built by MAD Industries.



This fifth-wheel toy hauler and gear carrier brings all the essentials needed to hit the road in luxury. It is fitted with forged wheels wrapped in off-road tires under a coil-over suspension, airbags, upgraded sway bars, custom four-inch axle-back exhaust with black chrome tips, and MAD Industries color-matched exterior accents.



MAD goes all-in on function by pulling a host of hardware from the Ford Performance Parts shelves, including portable air compressor kit, front tow hooks, electric retractable bed cover, bed cleats, swing cases, rear and side flip-down bed steps, splash guards front and rear, wheel well liners, tough spray-in bedliner, Ford Oval “Black Pack” emblems, black chrome “Super Duty” hood lettering, trailer camera, an array of spotlights, and a refrigerator/freezer.



Built-in features luxury travelers and their companions can’t live without include Ford Licensed Accessories all-weather floor mats, vehicle safe by Console Vault, plus rear seat cover and pet hammock by 4Knines®.





Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Mustang Mach-E GT AWD



This stunning 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT was designed and built by the Austin Hatcher Foundation to help families battling pediatric cancer through occupational and diversion therapy programs. The Space White Mach-E GT features custom carbon fiber front splitter and rear wing from Archetype Racing.



The Mach-E is equipped with wide 20-inch Rotiform WheelsTM Alloy R-159 OZR wheels, Brembo® brakes and adjustable Motion Control Suspension to round out the performance add-ons.



Inside, Ford Performance Parts GTP seats are installed with an infrared rearview dashcam and charge cord bag by DC Safety from Ford Licensed Accessories. A black vinyl roof wrap by Wastegate Technologies is also added.



The Austin Hatcher Foundation plans to run the 480-horsepower electric-powered car at the 2022 Bonneville Speed Week, targeting to top 200 mph in the Mustang Mach-E SUV. In 2023, this historic piece of Mustang Mach-E history will be auctioned off to help support the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based foundation’s nationwide operations.





Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept



The iconic Shelby name is synonymous with Ford racing and performance – especially with the legendary Shelby Mustang GT350® and GT500® classics. Today, Shelby American returns to the Ford stable with the Shelby Mustang Mach-E concept.



Designed to help improve the function and performance of next-generation Ford electric vehicles, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept showcases the company’s graphene-infused carbon fiber body pieces to improve aerodynamics and appearance. It includes an aerodynamic front fascia, front fenders and rear flares, and a custom hood with large vent to lower front-end lift.



The concept features Shelby-tuned Ford MagneRide dampers with composite carbon fiber springs, and rides on Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires mounted to 20-inch one-piece forged Monoblock wheels. Inside are custom Shelby by Recaro seats and Shelby CSM badge. Inspired by Carroll Shelby’s own dream for electric performance, this concept is a look of could come from the legendary performance brand.





Tjin Edition Mustang Mach-E California Route One



This vivacious 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV embodies the boldness of its creator Neil Tjin, offering a glimpse into the electric future with a distinctive California spirit. Flawless, custom bright orange paint contrasts with teal green accents in custom LED headlights from LIGHTWURKZ and on the badging. Custom-built solar panels on top and down the back are designed to power a custom teal green RayVolt USA electric bicycle mounted to a Thule e-bike rack.



Underneath is a fully custom air lift suspension from Hoppo’s Suspension with Baer 6S six-piston front and rear big brake kit, plus ultra-wide Falken® ZIEX S/TZ05 tires mounted to custom-painted 22-inch Vossen ML-R1 wheels.



The full Tjin treatment inside includes custom white leather seating surfaces from Recaro with teal lighting and teal seatbelts by Seatbelt Planet, plus accessories from Razor. Inside the frunk housing the air suspension system is a clear acrylic tank, choreographed with LED lighting and cooling fans.





All Star Mustang EcoBoost HPP



This Mustang EcoBoost High-Performance Edition, Gene Tjin’s yin to brother Neil Tjin’s Mustang Mach-E yang, personifies true pony sports car tradition with a stunning custom teal green paint scheme from South County Auto Body featuring white and orange accents.



A contrasting aero body kit from Anderson Composites creates a performance stance with air lift suspension and aggressive Falken FK510 tires mounted to Vossen LC2-A1 wheels. A custom orange-painted Baer Brake upgrade is visible through the white spokes.



A COBB Tuning intercooler and cold-air intake can be found underhood, while a full white Katzkin leather interior and Almond surfboards on top complete this California cruiser.





M2 Motoring Mustang GT



Project vehicle veteran M2 Motoring developed this track-minded speedster based on a 2021 Mustang GT with Performance Package. Equipped with a production 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine and 6-speed manual transmission, the car wears custom Motorcraft livery and features Ford Performance Parts upgrades such as a 750HP supercharger kit, enhanced half-shafts and Performance Pack Level 2 front splitter.



Chassis enhancements come courtesy of Ford Performance lowering springs, Ford Performance Parts GT350R big brake kit, and Mach 1 adjustable camber/caster plates. The car rides on 305/30R19 front and rear Goodyear® Eagle® F1 Supercar® 3 tires with 19-inch GT350 wheels featuring black lug nuts.

Interior modifications include custom laser etched armrest, custom Recaro RPSP leather seats, GT500 instrument panel trim and a Ford Performance carbon fiber shift knob.



All of the vehicles shown have been modified by independent vehicle modifiers for SEMA. They are for demonstration purposes only and are not available for sale by Ford. Ford’s display of these vehicles is not intended to, nor does it constitute an endorsement of the vehicle modifiers, vehicle modifications, or use of the vehicles by Ford. Ford has not evaluated these modified vehicles. Vehicle owners and modifiers should consult their Ford’s owner’s manual before modifying vehicles and for proper usage. Vehicles that are not street legal or certified under FMVSS and safety and emission regulations are not intended or certified for use on public roads.





