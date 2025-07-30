SEMA And US Automakers Thrilled With EPA Killing Emissions Regulations

The United States Environmental Protection Agency will be effectively canceling its legal authority to limit carbon emissions from the automotive industry, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced Tuesday. Zeldin said that he is officially planning to a key 2009 declaration that asserted that greenhouse gas emissions pose a threat to public health and legally authorized the agency to regulate them. If finalized, this would erase the set limits on emissions from passenger cars and trucks, potentially alter the entire new car industry, and mark a huge shift for the aftermarket. Zeldin teased the news while being interviewed on the Ruthless podcast, and later delivered a statement at an Indianapolis truck dealer. He said that it could “amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States.” It’s hard to argue that.



