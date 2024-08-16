SEMA Joins The Fight Over California's Internal Combustion Ban

The Specialty Equipment Market Association & Performance Racing, Inc. (better known as SEMA) is fighting back against the State of California's desire to ban the sale of combustion-engined vehicles. And SEMA is taking things seriously. This isn't a well-intentioned petition, but rather a filing of an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court. The brief is in the case of Diamond Alternative Energy, LLC v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), SEMA's brief is in support of a review into the lawfulness behind the EPA's decision to allow California "to limit the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles." While the Golden State intends to implement a flat-out ICE ban by 2035, the state - and 16 other states that conform to California's regulations - plan to limit the sale of ICE-powered vehicles from MY2017 to MY2025, says SEMA.



