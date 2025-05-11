SEMA SHOW 2025: 2026 Will Bring A New GRILL Option To Ford Bronco.

This week at SEMA, the premier aftermarket parts and accessories trade show, Bronco Nation is exploring the latest innovations for the Bronco. Two standout items spotted so far come straight from Ford, drawing inspiration from the 60th Anniversary Edition: a paintable grille kit and fresh wheel designs.



We spoke with Ryan Christiansen, Vehicle Line Planning Manager at Ford, who has been developing these over the past two years.



The Bronco Modular Grille Kit



Modularity is a core appeal of the Bronco—remove parts, bolt on new ones, and tailor it precisely to your style. Since its launch, owners have been swapping components across trims: Everglades wheels on an Outer Banks, orange grab handles and vent clips switched to blue, or even retrofitting the Bronco Raptor's digital cluster into pre-2025 models before it became standard. Grilles have followed suit, with easy trades or purchases from other trims offering a simple refresh to the vehicle's appearance.



Now, the new Bronco Modular Grille Kit amplifies that customization potential while delivering the first fresh grille design since 2021: the 60th Anniversary Edition style, unveiled in August for the 2026 Bronco.













