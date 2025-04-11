SEMA SHOW 2025 Stunner? Maverick 300T Packs Mustang Turbo & Bronze Swagger

Ford has transformed the compact Maverick pickup into a 300-horsepower beast, and it's dominating SEMA 2025. The Maverick 300T is packed with Ford Performance Parts, featuring a turbo from the Mustang’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost, upgraded suspension, and striking 20-inch bronze wheels.



At its core, the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine receives a bigger turbo, Mishimoto intercooler, and ProCal 4 tuning, delivering an extra 50 horsepower and 40 lb-ft of torque. This 50-state-legal upgrade includes a 3-year Ford warranty when installed by certified technicians.



The Maverick 300T also boasts an Air Design front spoiler, Borla exhaust, and exclusive bronze accents inside and out. A production-ready version of this performance kit will be available next year, offering enthusiasts a street-legal way to supercharge their trucks.



If you're into performance trucks and SEMA builds, this one is a must-see.


































