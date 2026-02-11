SEMA SHOW 2026: STUD or DUD? ARE THE BRAT'S At Stellantis SCRAMBLING For New Ideas That Will STICK?

Las Vegas is once again the aftermarket capital of the universe, and Stellantis arrived at the 2026 SEMA Show with its latest attempt to prove it still knows how to make enthusiasts care. The star of the Jeep booth is the Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept—an aggressively orange, open-air “desert weapon” that resurrects the long-dead CJ-8 Scrambler nameplate and points it squarely at high-speed desert running instead of rock crawling.?



Built on a Wrangler chassis but reshaped from the A-pillar back, the concept wears longer doors, custom rear bodywork, a structural roll cage, unique flares, and a sharknose front end in Punk’n orange with bronze beadlock wheels. Underneath sits a bespoke high-travel independent front suspension developed with off-road racer Casey Currie—the first of its kind on a Wrangler—paired with a trophy-truck-inspired rear axle. Power is a mystery V-8 expected to be either the 6.4-liter 392 Hemi or something even hotter, turning the truck into SRT’s first dedicated desert-performance Jeep.?



The real conversation piece, though, sits in the bed. In what Jeep calls an industry-segment exclusive, the rear seats clip into floor-mounted hooks and can either be yanked out entirely to open the full pickup bed or rotated 180 degrees to face backward. It’s a clever party trick that instantly transforms the truck from people-hauler to gear-hauler.?



Anyone of a certain age will immediately recognize the move. Rear-facing bed seats were made famous by the old Subaru BRAT of the late 1970s and early 1980s, the quirky little pickup that turned its cargo area into an open-air observation deck. The BRAT’s plastic jump seats were equal parts charming and questionable from a safety standpoint, but they gave the truck an unmistakable personality that still gets mentioned decades later.



Stellantis is clearly banking on the same kind of memorable weirdness. The Scrambler name has already been confirmed for production, with an SRT version expected around 2028 as a new halo for the brand. Whether reversible bed seats and a desert-focused independent-front-suspension Wrangler are the ideas that finally stick—or just the latest scramble for relevance—will be settled once the concept leaves the SEMA floor and has to sell in the real world. For now, the orange truck is doing exactly what a good show concept should: starting arguments and reminding everyone that Jeep still knows how to break the rules when it wants to.



So Spies, chime in...STUD or DUD?









The desert has a new king. Introducing the Jeep® Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept. ? Concept vehicle and features shown are for illustrative purposes only. Not available for purchase.? Professional off-road driver on a closed course. Do not attempt. Always drive within your ability and experience level and consistent with conditions. Always off-road responsibly in approved areas. — Jeep (@Jeep) November 3, 2026



