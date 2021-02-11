SEMA SHOW: Chevrolet Charges Into SEMA With The 650 HP "CHEVY BEAST"

Chevrolet drives into the SEMA Show this week led by The Chevy Beast — a concept vision of the ultimate in high-performance desert running. Conceived to demonstrate the capability of Chevy trucks and Chevrolet Performance components, The Chevy Beast concept is a four-passenger off-roader that’s based on a modified Silverado chassis, wears a customized pickup body and is powered by a Chevrolet Performance LT4 650-horsepower supercharged crate engine. “The Chevy Beast concept takes the popularity of high-performance off-road trucks to the next level,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “It’s a vision for a new dimension of Chevrolet Performance capability from a brand that’s been pioneering performance and supporting customer personalization for more than 50 years.” Expanded dimensions of Chevy Trucks’ capability are explored in several additional trucks and SUVs on display at the SEMA Show, including: 2022 Silverado ZR2

2022 Silverado High Country Midnight Concept

2022 Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan Concept

2022 Colorado ZR2 Extreme Off-Road

2022 Colorado Z71 Off-Road Performance Edition

2022 Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept

2021 Suburban Street Concept More details on all the Chevrolet vehicles and accessories at SEMA are available www.ChevySEMA.com. Superior capability, control and performance

The Chevy Beast was designed to dominate the desert with capabilities, control and performance rooted in a production-based foundation and off-the-shelf performance enhancements. Designers and engineers started with the chassis of a Silverado short-bed model and modified it for high-speed desert running. The frame was shortened and a custom-designed, 4130 chromoly tubular safety structure was integrated while the modified chassis was wrapped with a custom, lightweight body. A concept, long-travel off-road suspension system was also created for the vehicle, including a five-link rear suspension. Along with a widened, 91-inch track, it contributes to more stable handling and optimal driver control during high-speed off-road driving. “There’s nothing else like The Chevy Beast,” says Jeff Trush, GM program manager, Pace Car and Specialty Show Vehicles. “It delivers a ton of performance and capability, which makes it adept at conquering rough terrain — and it flat-out flies in desert running.” That high-speed capability is derived from a Chevrolet Performance LT4 crate engine1 — a 6.2L supercharged V-8 that’s rated at 650 hp. It’s backed by a 10L90 10-speed automatic transmission that sends torque to a two-speed transfer case and distributes it to 37-inch-tall off-road tires mounted on 20-inch beadlock wheels. The concept also includes the Chevrolet Performance Big Brake Upgrade System. The Chevy Beast’s impressive capability is complemented with equally dramatic and purposeful style. Tubular doors and a simple, lightweight clamshell-type front end reflect the functionality and aesthetic of desert running while the rear of the vehicle was intentionally designed with almost no overhang to maximize the angle of attack on steep grades. A pair of spare tires are mounted in the bed while the rear of the vehicle itself is left open to help extract dust. Additional unique design cues include a custom front grille, front and rear bowtie emblems and powerful off-road lighting from Baja Designs®. Inside, the customized cab has a minimalist, functional design, featuring a quartet of Recaro® performance seats with four-point harnesses, as well as a pair of 7-inch-diagonal LCD screens that monitor vehicle functions and performance data, including pitch and roll during off-road driving scenarios. “The Chevy Beast concept sets a new standard for off-road performance,” said Trush. The Chevy Beast at a glance Wheelbase 126.87 inches Overall length 204 inches Track 91 inches (front and rear) Maximum suspension travel 12 inches (front)

15.5 inches (rear) Ground clearance 13.5 inches Approach angle 45 degrees Departure angle 46.5 degrees Breakover angle 35 degrees Engine LT4 6.2L V-8 supercharged (650 HP) Transmission 10L90 10-speed automatic Driveline 4WD (with 2-speed transfer case) Front suspension Concept upper and lower control arms and fully adjustable racing strut assemblies with remote reservoirs Rear suspension Concept 5-link with Panhard bar and fully adjustable racing shocks with remote reservoirs Brakes Four-wheel discs, with Chevrolet Performance Brembo® front brakes equipped with six-piston calipers Wheels 20 x 10-inch Raceline RTM260M Avenger True beadlock Tires 37 x 13.5-inch AMP Terrain Attack M/T







