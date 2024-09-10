SEMA Sues California For Overreach With EV Mandates Within The State

SEMA and The Work Truck Association have joined forces to sue the California Air Resources Board to stop electric vehicle mandates. The groups are arguing that CARB’s actions “far exceed California’s constitutional and state statutory authority and will have a dire effect on an industry that historically has led the way toward cleaner, safer vehicles through innovation and American ingenuity.” The two organizations are upset by Advanced Clean Fleets regulations, which would only allow zero-emission vehicles in the state regardless of where that vehicle was purchased or registered. These regulations wouldn’t just apply to a handful of vehicles as the organizations said they would impact everything from pickup trucks to heavy-duty tractors with sleeper cabs.



